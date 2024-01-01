36th Spanish LaLiga title for Real Madrid

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Real Madrid won their 36th Spanish La Liga title on Saturday when Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat against Girona.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid defeated Cadiz 3-0 with goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, and then waited for Barcelona’s performance.

Barcelona scored two goals in the first half, but Girona controlled the game in the second half and ultimately won against their strong rivals. Girona’s Portu scored two goals in the second half against Xavi’s Barcelona in a thrilling match that ended with six goals in total.

Real Madrid have 87 points in hand as they are now to clinch the Spanish league title with four matches remaining.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com