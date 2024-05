Shafaqna English- PSV Eindhoven triumphed over Sparta Rotterdam with a 4-2 victory to claim the 2024 Dutch title on Sunday, reported Anadolu Ajansı.

PSV secured their 25th Dutch Eredivisie title with two matches remaining, marking their first domestic victory since 2018.

Ajax, who currently sit in lower positions this season, hold the record for the most titles in the top tier league in the Netherlands with 36 championships.

PSV have 87 points from 32 games after the home win.

Source: AA

