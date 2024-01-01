English Premier League: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Shafaqna English- According to Aljazeera, Liverpool crushed Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah, who had a recent disagreement with manager Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines, was in the starting lineup for Liverpool and managed to score the first goal for the team.

Liverpool, in third place, are unlikely to win the title race but are still pushing Manchester City and Arsenal.

Spurs are currently in fifth place, trailing behind Aston Villa by seven points, who are in fourth place and hold the important UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com