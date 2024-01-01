English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

English Premier League: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

0

Shafaqna English- According to Aljazeera, Liverpool crushed Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah, who had a recent disagreement with manager Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines, was in the starting lineup for Liverpool and managed to score the first goal for the team.

Liverpool, in third place, are unlikely to win the title race but are still pushing Manchester City and Arsenal.

Spurs are currently in fifth place, trailing behind Aston Villa by seven points, who are in fourth place and hold the important UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UEFA Europa League: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (Agg: 3-1)

rahman samadreza

English Premier League: Manchester City 5-1 Luton Town

rahman samadreza

English Premier League: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

rahman samadreza

England: Liverpool FC Hosted Ramadhan Iftar

rahman samadreza

English Premier League: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

rahman samadreza

England: Liverpool vs Sheffield United match paused to allow Muslim players to break their fast

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.