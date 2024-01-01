Israeli police restrict participation in Christian Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem

Shafaqna English- Israeli police restricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem for Orthodox Christians who wanted to attend the Holy Fire ceremony.

Police tightened measures and set up barriers at the entryways of Jerusalem’s Old City, especially at the New Gate near the Christian holy site, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

This came a day after Christian denominations following the Eastern calendar observed Good Friday, which is followed by the Holy Fire celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

