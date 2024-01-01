English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israeli police restrict participation in Christian Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem

0

Shafaqna English- Israeli police restricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem for Orthodox Christians who wanted to attend the Holy Fire ceremony.

Police tightened measures and set up barriers at the entryways of Jerusalem’s Old City, especially at the New Gate near the Christian holy site, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

This came a day after Christian denominations following the Eastern calendar observed Good Friday, which is followed by the Holy Fire celebration, leading up to Easter Sunday.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher calls for protection of holy site against Israeli settlers’plans

leila yazdani

ALJazeera: Israel’s military orders Rafah evacuation

leila yazdani

First kindergarten opens in northern Gaza since start of Israeli war

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Muslim Advocacy Day sees ‘record-breaking’ turnout amid government’s continued support for Israel

nafiseh yazdani

Turkish FM Calls for global Muslim unity in support of Palestinians

leila yazdani

Survey: 38% of Americans think USA doing too much to support Israel

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.