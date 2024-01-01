ALJazeera: Israel’s military orders Rafah evacuation

“As we have seen over the past seven months, forcing so many people to move is impossible without serious humanitarian cost, and people will inevitably die as a result of the evacuation,” the statement said on Monday.

The area where people have been ordered to move – al-Mawasi – has been designated a so-called “safe humanitarian zone”, the statement said, adding, “but it is not safe”.

The charity said civilians sheltering there continue to face attacks and severe shortages of food, water and other vital aid.

UNRWA: Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and deaths

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has extended a renewed warning against the consequences of an Israeli operation in Rafah, adding that the agency will not evacuate from the overcrowded southern city of Gaza.

It said on X: “An Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and deaths. The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people.”

“UNRWA is not evacuating: The Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible and will continue providing lifesaving aid to people.”