Italy: No place to pray for Muslim workers in Monfalcone

Shafaqna English- Monfalcone’s Muslims have been banned from praying inside their two cultural centres by the town’s far-right mayor.

They are just a fraction of the city’s Muslims who since November have been banned from praying inside their two cultural centres by Monfalcone’s far-right mayor.

It’s Friday prayers in the northeastern Italian city of Monfalcone, and hundreds of men are on their knees in a concrete parking lot, their heads bowed to the ground.

Instead, they assemble in this privately owned construction site as they await a court decision later this month to settle a zoning issue they say has barred their constitutional right to prayer.

Among them is Rejaul Haq, the property’s owner, who expresses frustration over what he and many other Muslims see as harassment by the city they call home.

Sources: France 24

www.shafaqna.com