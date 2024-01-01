English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher calls for protection of holy site against Israeli settlers’plans

0

Shafaqna English- The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, called for the protection and defense of the holy site against Israeli settlers’ plans and their ongoing attacks.
He warned of the consequences of settlers’ attacks and violations targeting Islamic sanctities in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque emphasized that the Palestinian people will not allow the occupation authorities and settler groups to implement their plans, pointing out that the Mosque is subjected to continuous attacks by an occupation that does not respect religions.

Jewish settler groups have announced their intention to raise approximately 500 Israeli flags inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem on May 14th, on the so-called Independence Day.

Settler groups have organized signature campaigns to allow them to raise the flag inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they plan to put up a huge banner in Tel Aviv calling for raising the flag in Al-Aqsa.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

ALJazeera: Israel’s military orders Rafah evacuation

leila yazdani

Israeli police restrict participation in Christian Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem

leila yazdani

First kindergarten opens in northern Gaza since start of Israeli war

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Muslim Advocacy Day sees ‘record-breaking’ turnout amid government’s continued support for Israel

nafiseh yazdani

Turkish FM Calls for global Muslim unity in support of Palestinians

leila yazdani

Survey: 38% of Americans think USA doing too much to support Israel

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.