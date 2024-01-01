Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher calls for protection of holy site against Israeli settlers’plans

Shafaqna English- The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, called for the protection and defense of the holy site against Israeli settlers’ plans and their ongoing attacks.

He warned of the consequences of settlers’ attacks and violations targeting Islamic sanctities in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque emphasized that the Palestinian people will not allow the occupation authorities and settler groups to implement their plans, pointing out that the Mosque is subjected to continuous attacks by an occupation that does not respect religions.

Jewish settler groups have announced their intention to raise approximately 500 Israeli flags inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem on May 14th, on the so-called Independence Day.

Settler groups have organized signature campaigns to allow them to raise the flag inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they plan to put up a huge banner in Tel Aviv calling for raising the flag in Al-Aqsa.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

