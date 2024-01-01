[Video] The Ethics Of Life

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “The Ethics Of Life “, by Dr Chris Hewer.

When God created Adam, God breathed into him God’s spirit and thus human life is sacred; we are the bearers of the breathe of the divine [Q. 32:9; 15:29; 38:72]. This means that every human life is of infinite value in the sight of God. To kill one human being without due cause (murder or “spreading corruption upon the earth”) and process of law, is as though one has killed all humankind; to save one human life, is as though one has saved all humankind [Q. 5:32]. Life is a gift from God, suicide is forbidden, we do not have the right to determine when we should die [Q. 4:29]. Every reasonable effort then should be made to preserve human life, to prevent death and cure illness. Human life is of the highest ethical value, to preserve it, the Muslim may do something that under normal circumstances would be forbidden, for example, to drink alcohol and eat the flesh of the pig.

In pre-Islamic Arab society, if there was a surplus of girl babies, the practice was to kill some of them. This reflected a sense of girls being less valuable than boys and an attitude to life that did not reflect its sacred character. This practice was categorically forbidden by the Qur’an [Q. 16:59; 81:8-9]. It was one of the essential criteria of belief for those who embraced the way of Islam [Q. 60:12]. It was a sign of lack of trust in the providence of God to sustain all even when times are hard [Q. 17:31].

