Nature: Chinese chip makers are lagging behind US tech giants

Shafaqna Science- The fast growth of AI has led to a global race to make computer chips for AI models. A US ban on selling high-quality computer chips to China is slowing China’s progress in key technologies. They are now five to ten years behind their US counterparts, accordding to the Nature.

The chips are crucial for the latest advances in generative AI. “Generative AI could change society,” says Yiran Chen, an electrical and computer engineer at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. “If China is isolated, it can’t catch up.”

In recent years, interest in AI has grown as generative AI tools have improved. These tools can create original content based on human input. ChatGPT and Copilot are examples of technology that uses such models.

The AI boom has also led to a global race to make computer chips that can handle large data sets. Nvidia, a top chip maker based in California, reached a market value of over $2 trillion for the first time last March. “The US is ahead of almost every country because of companies like Nvidia and AMD,” says Ahmed Banafa, an engineer at San Jose State University in California.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com