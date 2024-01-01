OIC calls for inclusive government-respect for human rights in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation in its final statement of its 15th session of the Islamic State Conference asked for the establishment of an inclusive government, respect for human rights and support of the people in Afghanistan.

Combating terrorism, combating narcotics, and respecting the rights of ethnic minorities are other issues of this 34-article statement that Taliban has been asked to observe.

“We stress the importance of full respect for the human rights of all Afghans and the need to protect the fundamental rights of Afghan girls and women, especially the right to education and work, and call for more communication with the de facto authorities on these issues. We also emphasize the need to make more efforts to address the challenges associated with ethnic groups, terrorism, drugs and social aspects for inclusive governance to achieve sustainable stability,” the statement said.

A delegation of Taliban also attended the conference; however, the interim government has not yet said anything about the final statement of this meeting.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com