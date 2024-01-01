English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

Muslim Vote group: UK Labour Party leader must rebuild trust with Muslim voters

0

Shafaqna English- Muslim Vote group has presented a list of 18 demands to the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party and said they will not vote for the party at the next general election if he does not fulfill them.

The Muslim Vote, a campaign to get Muslim voters to back pro-Palestine candidates, has called for Sir Keir Starmer to promise to cut military ties with Israel, implement a travel ban on Israeli politicians involved in the war in Gaza and impose sanctions on companies operating in occupied territories.

The group told Starmer he must commit to “real action” and deliver on its requests if he was “serious” about his pledge to rebuild trust with those angered by his stance on the conflict in Gaza, The Telegraph reported.

Supporters would vote for the Green Party or Liberal Democrats if he could not commit to their demands, it said.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

ALJazeera: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher calls for protection of holy site against Israeli settlers’plans

leila yazdani

ALJazeera: Israel’s military orders Rafah evacuation

leila yazdani

Israeli police restrict participation in Christian Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem

leila yazdani

First kindergarten opens in northern Gaza since start of Israeli war

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Muslim Advocacy Day sees ‘record-breaking’ turnout amid government’s continued support for Israel

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.