Tunisian Shia scholar: Muslims unity possible through Quran

Shafaqna English- A Tunisian Islamic scholar has said that Muslims unity as a single Ummah possible through Quran.

Speaking in front of some 165 Indonesian pilgrims in Imam Reza shrine on May 1, Dr Tijani, a Shia scholar from Tunis and a Sorbonne University lecturer referred to a Quranic verse (And hold fast to the Bond of Allah, together, and do not scatter) and said: “All of us must move on this path and follow one goal. This is not possible unless we obey the Quran and the Prophet’s descendants”.

He stressed that our prophet and holy book are the same, and pointed to the discord among Muslims, saying: “Our disagreement stems from different interpretations of the Quran. Sunnis believe in the Quran and Prophet’s tradition whereas Shias believe in the Prophet and his Infallible Household. These different views have led to our disunity”.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna