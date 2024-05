Shafaqna English- Iran’s Noshad Alamiyan made it to last-16 of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash 2024 on Monday, Tasnim reported.

Alamiyan triumphed over Jingkun Liang from China with a score of 3-2 (12-14, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5) in the Round of 32.

He had previously beaten competitors from Egypt, Belgium, and Austria in the tournament.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com