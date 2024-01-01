Palma retain their title as UEFA Futsal champions

Shafaqna English- The Spanish team AE Palma, featuring two players from Iran, secured victory over Barca to successfully defend their UEFA Futsal Champions League title in Yerevan, reported by Mehr News.

Barça, who has won the UEFA Futsal Champions League title four times, faced off against defending champions AE Palma Futsal in an all Spanish final in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday.

AE Palma Futsal completely dominated Barca with a 5-1 victory to claim the UEFA Futsal Champions League title in 2024.

Iranian national team members Hossein Tayyebi and Moslem Oladghobad are part of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.

Source: Mehr News

