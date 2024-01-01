F1: Miami Grand Prix victory for McLaren driver Lando Norris

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris secured a victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, defeating his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, marking his first Formula 1 win.

In the Miami GP, Norris crossed the finish line first after 57-laps with a time of 1:30:49.876 to claim victory in the US race.

Verstappen, the defending world champion, came in second place 7.612 seconds behind Norris.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third in Miami with a gap of approximately 10 seconds between him and Norris.

