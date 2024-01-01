English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

F1: Miami Grand Prix victory for McLaren driver Lando Norris

0

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris secured a victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, defeating his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, marking his first Formula 1 win.

In the Miami GP, Norris crossed the finish line first after 57-laps with a time of 1:30:49.876 to claim victory in the US race.

Verstappen, the defending world champion, came in second place 7.612 seconds behind Norris.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third in Miami with a gap of approximately 10 seconds between him and Norris.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Nature: Chinese chip makers are lagging behind US tech giants

parniani

Miami hosts Formula 1 Round 6

rahman samadreza

F1: Verstappen Wins Chinese Grand Prix

rahman samadreza

Formula 1 back to China for the 5th round

rahman samadreza

F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen of Red Bull won

rahman samadreza

Guardian: Verstappen’s dominant win in Saudi F1 Grand Prix

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.