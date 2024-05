Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Sporting Lisbon clinched the title of Portuguese football champions on Sunday.

After Benfica lost 2-0 to Famalicao, Sporting, led by Ruben Amorim, secured the 2024 Portuguese Primeira Liga title with two games remaining.

Jose Luis Rodriguez and Zaydou Youssouf scored in the second half to eliminate Benfica from the competition.

Sporting have accumulated 84 points in 32 matches, putting them at the top of the league standings.

Source: AA

