UN experts condemn Israel’s ‘sexual assault-violence’ against women-children in Gaza

Shafaqna English- UN experts have condemn Israel for its violence – particularly sexual violence – against women and children in Gaza.

“We are appalled that women are being targeted by Israel with such vicious, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, seemingly sparing no means to destroy their lives and deny them their fundamental human rights,” the seven special rapporteurs said in a statement.

Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. They do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

The statement pointed to “continued reports of sexual assault and violence against women and girls, including against those detained by Israeli occupation forces”.

They cited UN reports saying women and girls in Gaza were victims of enforced disappearances.

