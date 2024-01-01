English
International Shia News Agency
Afghan migrants in Pakistan complain of citizens treatment

Shafaqna English- Some Afghan migrants in Pakistan are complaining about the mistreatment they face from some citizens of that country.

They claim that alongside inappropriate behavior from Pakistani police, the attitudes of ordinary citizens towards migrants have also changed. Many Afghan migrants in Pakistan allege that they face humiliation and insults from Pakistanis daily.

Following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, thousands of citizens of the country have sought refuge in Pakistan to process their migration cases. They say that apart from the inappropriate behavior of Pakistani police, ordinary citizens of the country now also exhibit discriminatory behavior towards migrants.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh 

www.shafaqna.com

