Israeli forces take control of Rafah crossing

Shafaqna English- Israeli tanks seized control of the Gaza Strip side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The incursion comes after Israel said it would continue its military operation in Rafah even after Hamas said it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the proposal was far from Israel’s demands but that he would send a delegation to Cairo for talks.

UN agencies and aid groups warn of devastating consequences of any Israeli military assault on Rafah after tens of thousands of Palestinians were ordered to evacuate before the attacks.

It is not only people on the eastern side of Rafah that are evacuating … a lot of people from different areas [of Rafah] that were not designated as red are also evacuating to the middle area and Khan Younis.

It’s packed. People are not even finding a place to set up a tent. They are setting up their tents near the beach, very close to the coastline, on agricultural land.

Two hospitals are also evacuating their patients to the central area. The situation is chaos. All the streets are filled with cars and people putting all their stuff on their cars. You can see mats and pillows on every car that is coming from the south. Palestinians do not know what they’re going to do, where they’re going to settle, and they’re 100 percent sure that Deir el-Balah is also not safe.

UN: Access to Rafah crossing ‘denied’ by Israel

“We currently do not have any physical presence at the Rafah crossing as our access … has been denied by COGAT,” said Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, referring to the Israeli agency that oversees supplies into the Palestinian territories.

Sources: ALJazeera

