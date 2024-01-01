Palestinians in USA thinking of those at home on Orthodox Easter

Shafaqna English- For Palestinians in their homeland, Orthodox Easter is often celebrated with church services, gifts and days of family visits. But, in the USA, this year amid Israel’s war on Gaza, there’s a cloud that’s really killing their joy.

“There’s been this big cloud over everybody. How can we celebrate when 35,000 people have been killed?” Husam Marajda, a Palestinian-American in Chicago, told The New Arab.

“We’re brothers. It’s very hard to feel joy. There’s a cloud that’s really killing the joy. Sure, it’s a holiday, but something is missing,” he said.

Marajda, who immigrated to the US from Beit Sahrour near Bethlehem in 2006 due to the economic situation, is one of a small minority of Orthodox Christians in the US, whose population estimates vary between o.o5 to 2 percent, or between 200,000 to just over 600,000 of the general US population.

