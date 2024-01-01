Indian PM says he does not oppose Islam, Muslims

Shafaqna English- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he was neither against Muslims nor Islam in an interview ahead of the third phase of voting.

“They [opposition] would vilify us as anti-Muslim and then would claim they are friends of Muslims. They gained through this. That is why they created this atmosphere of fear. They were reaping benefits by fearmongering. But the Muslim community is aware now,” the Indian prime minister said.

“The opposition’s problem is that their lies have been caught. That is why to mislead, they have to keep saying all kinds of lies.”

Modi asked the Muslims to “introspect”.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com