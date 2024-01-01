The Right of Mother: Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 22)

Shafaqna English- The Right of Mother (22nd): Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right by Mohammad Sobhanie.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

فَحَقُّ أُمِّكَ، فَـــــــــأَنْ تَعْلَمَ أَنَّهَا حَمَلَتكَ حَيْثُ لا يَحْمِلُ أَحَدٌ أَحَدًا وَأَطْعَمَتكَ مِنْ ثَمَرَةِ قَلْبها مَا لا يُطْعِمُ أَحَدٌ أَحَدًا، وَأَنَّهَا وَقَتكَ بسَمْعِهَـــــــا وبَصَرِهَــــــا ويَدِهَــــا وَرِجْلهـــــا وَشَعْرِهَا وبَشَرِهَا وَجَمِيعِ جَوَارِحِهَـــــا مُسْتَبشِرَةً بذَلِكَ، فَرِحَـــــــــــةً مُوَابلَةً، مُحْتَمِلَةً لِمَـــــــــا فِيهِ مَكْرُوهُهــا وأَلَمُهـــا وثِقْلُهـــا وَغَمُّهَا حَتَّى دَفَعَتهَا عَنْكَ يَدُ الـــــــــــــقُدْرَةِ وَأَخرَجَتكَ إلَى الأَرضِ فَرَضِيَتْ أَنْ تَشْبَــــــعَ وتجــــــــــــُوعُ هِيَ، وَتَكْسُوكَ وَتعْرَى، وَتُرْوِيكَ وَتَظْمَـــــــــأُ، وَتُظِلُّكَ وتَضْحَى، وَتُنَعِّمَـــــــكَ ببُؤْسِهَـــــــــــــــا، وَتُلَذِّذُكَ بالنَّوْمِ بأَرَقِهَا، وَكَانَ بَطْنُهَــــــا لَكَ وِعَاءً، وَحِجْرُهَـــا لَكَ حِوَاءً، وثَدْيُهَا لَكَ سِقَاءً، ونَفْسُهَـــا لَكَ وِقَــــــــــــاءً، تُبَاشِرُ حَرَّ الدُّنيَا وبَرْدِهَـــــــــــــــــــا لَكَ وَدُونَكَ، فَتَشْكُرَهَا عَلَى قَدْرِ ذَلِكَ وَلا تَقْدِرُ عَلَيْهِ إلاّ بعَونِ اللَّهِ وَتَوفِيقِهِ .

The Right of Mother (22nd)

Then, the right of your mother is that you should know that she carried you (for nine months in her womb) in a way no one is willing to carry someone else. She nourished you with the fruit of her essence in a way that no one else is willing to do so. She protected you with her hearing, sight, hands, legs, hair, skin, and all her other organs. She was delighted to do that with overwhelming joy.

A mother’s love is so vast that she is content with being hungry if you were full, poorly dressed if you were well dressed, thirsty if your thirst was quenched, and in the sun if you were in the shade. She endures discomfort so you can live and grow in comfort. As a result of her caress, you enjoyed a comfortable and peaceful sleep.

You were in her belly before your birth. After your birth, her arms were your cradle, her breast was your source of nourishment, and her soul was your fortress. She endured the cold and heat of the world so that you could live in comfort and grace. Then you should thank her for all that. You will not be able to show her gratitude unless through God’s help and His granting you success.

Commentary :

Imam Sajjad (AS) beautifully captures the selfless sacrifices and unconditional love that mothers bestow upon their children. A mother carries her child in her womb for nine months, enduring the physical and emotional challenges that accompany this journey. She nourishes her child with the essence of her life and protects it with all her organs – hearing, sight, hands, legs, hair, and skin. She undertakes these tasks with overwhelming joy and delight, a testament to the depth of her love.

After giving birth to her children, a mother selflessly sacrifices her own comfort for the sake of her child. She willingly goes hungry if it means her child can eat, wears shabby clothes if it means her child can be well dressed, goes without water if it means her child’s thirst is quenched and stands in the sun if it means her child can be in the shade. She endures discomfort so that her child can live and grow in comfort. As a result of her unwavering care, the child can enjoy a comfortable and peaceful sleep.

Imam Sajjad (AS) reminds us of the importance of expressing gratitude to our mothers for their unwavering love and care. With God’s help and grace, This appreciation acknowledges their sacrifices and strengthens the bond between a child and their mother.

The Qur’an places significant emphasis on having love and showing care for parents. For example, verse 17:23-24 (Al-Isra) instructs us to:

Show kindness and devotion to our parents ( بِالْوَالِدَيْنِ إِحْسَانًا ۚ)

ۚ) Treat them with respect ( فَلَا تَقُل لَّهُمَا أُفٍّ )

) Avoid scolding them ( وَلَا تَنْهَرْهُمَا )

) Speak to them with noble words ( وَقُل لَّهُمَا قَوْلًا كَرِيمًا ‎)

‎) Be humble and merciful towards them ( وَاخْفِضْ لَهُمَا جَنَاحَ الذُّلِّ مِنَ الرَّحْمَةِ )

) Pray for their wellbeing (وَقُل رَّبِّ ارْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِي صَغِيرًا)

Verse 31:14 (Luqman) highlights the challenges that mothers face during pregnancy and breastfeeding:

وَوَصَّيْنَا الْإِنسَانَ بِوَالِدَيْهِ حَمَلَتْهُ أُمُّهُ وَهْنًا عَلَىٰ وَهْنٍ وَفِصَالُهُ فِي عَامَيْنِ أَنِ اشْكُرْ لِي وَلِوَالِدَيْكَ إِلَيَّ الْمَصِيرُ ‎﴿١٤﴾

31:14 And We have enjoined upon man (care) for his parents. His mother carried him, (increasing her) in weakness upon weakness, and his weaning is in two years. Be grateful to Me and to your parents; to Me is the (final) destination.

The expression “weakness upon weakness” (وَهْنًا عَلَىٰ وَهْنٍ) signifies that mothers undergo increasing difficulties and physical weaknesses as pregnancy advances. The phrase “to Me is the (final) destination” (إِلَيَّ الْمَصِيرُ) implies that we will meet our Lord on the Day of Judgment. He will inform us whether we were diligent or negligent in fulfilling our duties to our parents.

The prophets of Allah (SWT) respected their parents and prayed for their wellbeing. For instance, Prophet Yahya was known for his kindness towards his parents[1]. Prophet Ibrahim stood beside the wall of the Kaaba after building it and prayed for the forgiveness of his parents and the believers[2].

Narrations from the Prophet (SAWA) and Ahlul-Bayt highlight the importance of caring for mothers. Some examples of these narrations are[3]:

I) A young man went to see the Prophet (SAWA) along with his mother. He wanted to go to the war front, but his mother would not let him. The Prophet (SAWA) said, “Be at your mother’s service since it is no less of a service than going to the war front[4].”

عِندَ أُمِّكَ قِرَّ وإنَّ لَكَ مِن الأجْرِ عِندَها مِثلَ ما لَكَ في الجِهادِ

II) The Prophet (SAWA) said, “Heaven is under the feet of the mothers[5].”

الجَنَّةُ تَحتَ أقدامِ الاُمَّهاتِ

III) A man once asked the Prophet (SAWA), “There is not a single bad deed that I have not committed, is there any righteous deed that I can do to be forgiven?” The Prophet replied, “Are any of your parents alive?” The man said, “My father.” The Prophet (SAWA) said, “Then go and be good to him.” The narrator said, “So when this person left, the Prophet (SAWA) said, ‘I wish his mother was alive![6]’”

الإمامُ زينُ العابدين عليه السلام : جاءَ رَجلٌ إلى‏ النبيِّ صلى اللَّه عليه وآله فقالَ : يا رسولَ اللَّهِ‏ما مِن عَمَلٍ قَبيحٍ إلّا قَد عَمِلتُهُ ، فهَل لِي مِن تَوبَةٍ ؟ فقالَ لهُ رسولُ اللَّهِ صلى اللَّه عليه وآله : فهَل مِن والِدَيكَ أحَدٌ حَيٌّ ؟ قالَ : أبي ، قالَ : فاذهَبْ فَبَرَّهُ . قالَ : فلَمّا ولّى‏ ، قالَ رسولُ اللَّهِ صلى اللَّه عليه وآله: لَو كانَت اُمُّهُ!

IV) Imam al-Sadiq (AS) said, A man came to the Prophet (SAWA) and said, “O Messenger of Allah, whom shall I be good to?” The Prophet (SAWA) said, “Your mother.” He asked, “Then who?” The Prophet (SAWA) said, “Your mother.” The man asked, “Then who?” The Prophet (SAWA) said, “Your mother.” He said, “And then who?” The Prophet (SAWA) replied, “Your father.[7]”

الإمامُ الصّادقُ عليه السلام : جاءَ رجُلٌ إلَى النَّبيِّ صلى اللَّه عليه وآله فقالَ : يا رسولَ اللَّهِ ، مَن أبَرُّ ؟ قالَ : اُمَّكَ ، قالَ : ثُمّ مَن ؟ قالَ : اُمَّكَ ، قالَ : ثُمَّ مَن ؟ قالَ : اُمَّكَ ، قالَ : ثُمّ مَن ؟ قالَ : أباكَ

Dedication: I dedicate this humble piece of writing to my beloved late mother.

Notes:

Part of a Series: Commentary on Imam Al-Sajjad’s (AS) treaties of right

