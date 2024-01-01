How India’s election impact Pakistan?

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, In diplomatic circles, there was discussion regarding the potential for improved relations between India and Pakistan in the weeks leading up to the neighboring country’s election. One diplomat suggested that the outcome could hinge on the situation preceding the elections in India, alluding to the heightened tensions witnessed prior to the 2019 Indian polls following the Pulwama incident. Observers noted India’s perceived failure to establish a new status quo after intruding into Pakistani airspace without retaliation, leading to the downing of an Indian fighter jet and the capture of its pilot by the Pakistani air force.

The ruling BJP government capitalized on this impasse, portraying it as evidence of a stronger foreign policy stance. Later, the governor of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region hinted that the Pulwama attack might have been orchestrated to bolster support for the Modi government before the elections. Against this backdrop, Pakistani officials and diplomatic circles feared the possibility of another false-flag operation preceding the Indian elections, viewing it as a recurring BJP strategy to exploit tensions with Pakistan for domestic political gain. However, these fears did not materialize, as border tensions remained relatively calm without any major incidents akin to those of February 2019.

Presently, Indian diplomats, analysts, and journalists share a common sentiment that India is charting a new course, recognized as an emerging global power and nearing entry into the G-7 club of highly developed nations. Consequently, the prevailing narrative in India dismisses Pakistan as no longer significant.

Yet, amidst India’s ongoing extensive election process, Pakistan once again occupies a central position in the discourse. Recent days have witnessed intense debate surrounding Pakistan’s role in the Indian elections, sparked by a concise tweet from former Pakistani federal minister Fawad Chaudhry. His remark, “Rahul on fire,” in response to an incendiary speech by Indian Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi against Modi, ignited a controversy across the border. Pro-BJP media seized upon Fawad’s tweet, leading to widespread discussion on prime time talk shows and extensive coverage by the BJP’s social media apparatus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seldom responding to Pakistani leaders’ statements, addressed Fawad’s tweet extensively, insinuating a collusion between Pakistan and Congress.

This episode underscores the tendency of politicians in both India and Pakistan to manipulate public sentiment. While Fawad’s tweet garnered minimal attention within Pakistan, it was leveraged by the BJP as evidence of Congress’s alleged alignment with Pakistan. Such tactics are familiar in the subcontinent’s political landscape. In Pakistan, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif faced accusations of being “Modi’s friend” by political rivals. Ironically, if this criterion were to define nationalism, Pakistan inadvertently contributed to BJP’s electoral success in 2019, as Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly expressed his desire for Modi’s re-election, believing a right-wing leader like Modi could facilitate peace between the two nations. However, the subsequent developments post Modi’s re-election warrant a separate analysis altogether.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article