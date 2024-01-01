Hasht-e Subh: Shia community experiencing marginalization in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Some followers of Shia in Afghanistan are complaining about the hostile treatment of the Taliban towards Shia individuals and the Taliban’s supreme leader’s decisions regarding Shias.

They argue that the appointment of Sunni councils for Shia-majority provinces, restrictions on Muharram mourning ceremonies, the exclusion of Shias from power structures, and the mistreatment of Shia residents in Shia-populated areas have led to a sense of alienation among Shia followers in their country.

Shia religious scholars in the country have also condemned the Taliban’s treatment of Shia followers, warning that such actions further deepen the divide between followers of different faiths in Afghanistan. However, these condemnations and warnings have not been effective in the past nearly three years. Therefore, religious intellectuals describe “religious tolerance” as a necessary right in societies and argue that unless the ruling regime adopts a neutral stance towards religions and sects, religious tolerance and coexistence will not be realized in the country.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh

