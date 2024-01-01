UNSC to hold closed-door meeting on Middle East

Shafaqna English-The United Nations Security Council will hold Russia-requested closed-door meeting on the Middle East on May 9.

“On May 9, closed consultation on a specific subject will be held at Russia’s request. The Security Council will hear a report of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO). This is the oldest UN peacekeeping mission and the only one in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” , Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Polyansky, the Security Council will hold Algeria-requested closed-door consultations on the mass graves in Khan Yunis later on May 7. “The topic is very important. Even the UN secretary general called for an international investigation a week ago. We also insist of this,” he noted.

Source:TASS