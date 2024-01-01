English
Kuala Lumpur: More than 2,000 scholars attend Muslim World League conference

Shafaqna English-Over 2,000 religious leaders and scholars from 57 countries gathered in Muslim World League conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The conference is organized by the Muslim World League to discuss the role of religion in facilitating dialogue and peace initiatives.

The conference was inaugurated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

“This religious conference will be an annual feature in Malaysia since it has proved successful in building an understanding and affinity among religions in the world, as well as in Malaysia,” Anwar said during his speech.

“Religious leaders should take an active, effective and courageous role in promoting peace and justice. It is the duty of religious leaders to ensure that governance is guided by strong moral and ethical values,” Anwar said.

Source: Arab News

