Qom: Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) to be decorated with flowers on occasion of Karamat Celebrations

The Karamat Celebrations mark the ten days between the birth anniversaries of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and Imam Reza (AS).

Thursday, May 9, will be the first day of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Qaada, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA).

Imam Reza’s (AS) birthday anniversary will be celebrated on the 11th day of Dhul Qaada, which falls on Monday, May 20, this year.

Source:IQNA