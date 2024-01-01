English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Qom: Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) to be decorated with flowers on occasion of Karamat Celebrations

0

Shafaqna English-On the occasion of the Karamat Celebrations, more than 50,000 flowers will be used for decorating different parts of the holy mausoleum of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran.

The Karamat Celebrations mark the ten days between the birth anniversaries of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and Imam Reza (AS).

Thursday, May 9, will be the first day of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Qaada, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA).

Imam Reza’s (AS) birthday anniversary will be celebrated on the 11th day of Dhul Qaada, which falls on Monday, May 20, this year.

Source:IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WTT 2024: Iranian Player Reaches Last 16

rahman samadreza

Iran Wins Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championship

rahman samadreza

[Photos] Qom: Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS) in shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA)

parniani

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 : Iran 4-0 Kuwait

rahman samadreza

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024: Iran earn tough win over Afghanistan

rahman samadreza

World Snooker Championship 2024: Iran’s Vafaei advances to the last 32

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.