UN chief calls on Israel to halt escalation

“I urge the government of Israel to stop any escalation, and engage constructively in the ongoing diplomatic talks,” he told reporters.

Guterres described the potential ceasefire agreement for Gaza as a “crucial opportunity that the region – and indeed the world – cannot afford to miss.”

“An assault on Rafah would be a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare,” the UN chief said. “I appeal to all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to help avert even more tragedy.”