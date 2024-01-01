English
UN chief calls on Israel to halt escalation

Shafaqna English-UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to halt any escalating .

“I urge the government of Israel to stop any escalation, and engage constructively in the ongoing diplomatic talks,” he told reporters.

Guterres described the potential ceasefire agreement for Gaza as a “crucial opportunity that the region – and indeed the world – cannot afford to miss.”

“An assault on Rafah would be a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare,” the UN chief said. “I appeal to all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to help avert even more tragedy.”

Source:TASS

www.shafaqna.com

