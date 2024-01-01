English
World leaders call for calm in Rafah

Shafaqna English- While, people are pouring into central Gaza by the thousands,after Israel’s seizure of the vital Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, leaders from all corners of the world are expressing intense opposition to Israel’s offensive in Rafah.

The EU’s top diplomat, the UN Secretary General and leaders from Brazil to China have called for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of internally displaced Palestinians sheltering in Rafah.

A full-scale invasion of Rafah by Israeli forces would be “a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare”, UN secretary-general warns.“With each day that Israeli authorities block life-saving aid, more Palestinians are at risk of dying,” Human Rights Watch says.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

