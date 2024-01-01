AA: UK Muslims send stark election warning to Labour Party, after decades of strong support

Shafaqna English- While, Labour Party saw sharp fall in support from Muslims in traditional strongholds in local elections, Labour officials admit need to win back Muslim voters.

After decades of strong support, the UK’s main opposition Labour Party has seen a sharp decrease in support from Muslims, primarily because of party leader Keir Starmer’s pro-Israel stance during its ongoing war on Gaza.

In 58 local council wards analyzed by the BBC, where more than one-fifth of the residents are Muslims, Labour’s share of the vote was down 21% compared to the previous election in 2021.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

