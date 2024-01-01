Shafaqna English- Understand The Quran : Surah Al-Fatiha (The Opening) delivered by Sayed Jawad Qazwini.

In this lecture Sayed Jawad gives a brief introductory tafsir of the first chapter ( Surah Al-Fatiha). The most important verses, stories and lessons are derived from this chapter. You will be given an overall perspective of this chapter. After this lecture you will have a greater comprehensive view of this Surah and you will recite it with understanding.

Part of Series: Understand The Quran by Sayed Jawad Qazwini

