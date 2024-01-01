EU climate monitor: World experienced hottest April on record

Shafaqna English- The world experienced its hottest April on record, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service has said.

Each month since June 2023 has ranked as the planet’s hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Wednesday.

The exceptionally warm conditions occurred despite a weakened El Nino – the weather phenomenon that warms the Pacific Ocean and leads to a rise in global temperatures – leading the researchers to blame human-induced climate change.

Sources: ALJazeera

