International Shia News Agency
AA: Anxious wait continues for 1.5M Gazans trapped in Rafah

Shafaqna English- In Rafah, where the Israeli army has launched a ground offensive, 1.5 million Palestinians feel trapped.

With over 23,000 people per square kilometer, Rafah is one of most densely populated areas in world ever since Israel’s forced displacement of Gazans

Rafah is located on the border with Egypt, south of the Gaza Strip, which Israel has blockaded since 2007.

The region had a population of about 270,000 before the Israeli army launched attacks on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Rafah, known as the least populated city in Gaza, stands out as a region with little construction.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

