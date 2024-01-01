English
Saudi Arabia: European Chamber of Commerce launchs in Riyadh

Shafaqna English- The European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia was inaugurated in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, assistant minister of investment; Luigi Di Maio, EU special representative for the Persian Gulf; and Christophe Farnaud, the EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

The chamber will serve as a platform to facilitate business cooperation, promote trade and investment, and support the alignment of regulatory frameworks, according to a press release from the EU.

