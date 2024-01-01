15 Facts about Political Affairs in Era of Shia Imams

Shafaqna English– The Journal of Islamic Political Studies has published the paper “Shiism and political affairs in the era of the presence of Shiite Imams” written by Ahmad Vaezi in 2019.

According to Shafaqna, the paper highlights some important facts about the political affairs in the era of Shia Imams:

The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) left two legacies in the field of politics: He was able to establish a new political society in the field of action and social reality of his time and turn the dispersed and conflicting tribes into a single nation based on monotheism and acceptance of Islamic teachings, and in the field of his prophetic mission, a divine book called Quran that contains semantic and guiding content in the field of political relations. The first century AH (7th century AD) includes various incidents, some of which have a purely political origin, and political conflict has been the basis of their emergence. Basically, the Shias do not consider the issue of Imamate and Caliphate of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a purely political matter and the leadership, management and administration of the Islamic society, but consider the Imam as the successor of the Prophet (PBUH) in religious and secular matters. Regarding the role of political conflicts in the formation of Shia sects, the performance of the Innocent Imam towards the Shia community during the first three centuries of the rise and fall of Islam is of special importance in two ways. The first direction has an epistemological and doctrinal aspect and the second direction has a political aspect. The political policy of the Shia Imams and the strategies governing their political behavior and performance have played an important and fundamental role in shaping the identity of the Shia community and preparing them to face the conditions of the Imam’s absence. The tragedy of Karbala and the protest uprisings after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) were a field for the emergence of Shia movements, in the sense that the early Shia movements manifested themselves in the form of political movement and armed struggle. Since Imamate in the Shia school is not limited to religious guidance and the socio-political leadership of the Muslim community is another pillar of the Imamate and the divine right of the innocent Imams, another important mission of the Imam is the political guidance of society and political action according to his religious and divine duty. Imam Ali’s (AS) political policy: In the first months after the death of the Prophet (PBUH) and the allegiance of Saqifa and the Caliphate of Ababkar, Ali (AS) together with Fatimah (SA) made efforts to convince the companions and remind them of his religious right and refused to allegiance to Ababkar, but when Ali (AS) realized that these efforts will not be fruitful, he remained silent and patient. Ali (AS) has spoken less about this to observe the interests of Islam, but what has been recorded in history shows that he never deviated from the right of divine guardianship and leadership of the Ummah in the position of belief and opinion. Political behavior of Imam Hasan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS): Undoubtedly, the event of peace between Imam Hasan (AS) and Muawiyah in 41 AH and only six months after the Muslims pledged allegiance to Imam Hasan (AS) and the first months of his caliphate, an important and very influential political event in Shia society and the sociopolitical path of history. With the death of Muawiyah, contrary to the peace treaty, he appointed his immoral son Yazid as caliph and took allegiance from various tribes, the situation changed, especially as the people of Iraq and the nobles of Kufa sent thousands of letters to Imam Hussain (AS). Thus, the political behavior of Hussain ibn Ali (AS) led to a public uprising against Yazid. The uprising of Imam Hussain (AS) against the Umayyad rule of Yazid and his martyrdom and that of his companions in Karbala, due to the breach of the Kufi pact and the lack of help and support with him, is a turning point in Shia history and changed the social and political situation in such a way that the Imams after him never found the ground for military action and armed opposition against the illegitimate Umayyad and Abbasid caliphs, due to their allies and the availability of opportunities, and their political opposition and protest confrontation with various governments took a more hidden form. The political performance of the innocent Imams in the turbulent and tense conditions after the Karbala incident and the period of oppression and armed conflict in the second century AH was very important and decisive in the management of the Shia community. The religious rebellion and oppression of the Umayyad rulers and the repression of the Abbasid rulers had provided the mental conditions of the Shia community in need of practical confrontation and political movement against the government, religiously and ideologically. The political policy of the Imams in this risky period was a negative struggle and the need to observe piety (al-Hurr al-amili, n.d.) for themselves and the Shias and the need to avoid entering the field of such armed struggles. Imam Baqir (AS) and Imam Sadiq (AS) at that time, full of political excitement, taught their Shias that the Imam and the Imamate, in their entirety, have many missions and that the Imamate is in charge of political affairs and the removal of power. The mainstream Shias have learned well that the Imamate of the Imam is indebted to the covenant and divine mercy, and that the political position of the Imam in society has a completely secondary role in achieving this position (Modarressi, 1993). The origin of Shiism has a doctrinal origin and it should be noted that politics is not the source of their origin. Imamate in the eyes of the Shias is not summarized in political terms, and the Imam, in addition to political leadership, has a religious and spiritual leadership over the ummah. Contrary to the origin of Shiism, the creation of different sects among the Shias is due to politics, and the dispute over the appointment of the Imam and the political dispute over how to deal with the Umayyad and Abbasid rule was the source of the Shia sect. The political policy of the Shia Imams was not the same, but according to the conditions and in the interests of Islam and Muslims, they used an appropriate political strategy. Unlike some Shia sects such as the Zaydeh, for whom politics was a priority and at the forefront, for the middle Shia imams, the consolidation of the Shia religious identity and the protection of their existence found special priority and importance. The Imams determined the grand political strategy in the era of absence of Imam Mahdi (AJ) based on avoiding cooperation with neighboring governments, piety and self-control, and referring to just jurists to do things, and placing jurists as deputy imams and having religious authority in matters such as judging.

Source: jijips.isca.ac.irs

www.shafaqna.com