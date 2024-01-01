Empty streets-fear in Rafah since Israeli incursion

Shafaqna English- The streets in Rafah are empty of people, and markets are in a state of paralysis, since Israeli incursion.

More than 1.4 million people had crammed into Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip’s southern border with Egypt, as Israeli forces pushed their way southward from the coastal territory’s north during months of their relentless and indiscriminate war on the besieged enclave.

Many in Rafah have been displaced multiple times during the seven-month war and were now heading back north after Israeli forces called for the evacuation of the city’s eastern part, which hosts tens of thousands of people – including at least 600,000 children.

Israel shelled Rafah on Thursday as US President Joe Biden offered his starkest warning yet over the conduct of its war on Gaza, vowing to cut off arms transfers if an offensive into the southern Gaza city goes ahead.

Aid workers: Palestinians too ‘starved’ to leave Rafah

Orders to move out of the city are meaningless to people ‘unable to walk’ due to starvation, aid workers said. A UN estimate says there are 1.2 million people sheltering in dire conditions in Rafah, Gaza’s southern city. The “full-blown famine” that has taken hold in the north of Gaza has spread to the south, Cindy McCain, the head of the World Food Programme, confirmed over the weekend.

There are roughly 200 Palestinians that are being forcibly displaced from Rafah every hour, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (Unrwa) said on Wednesday.

During an online press briefing, medical doctors and humanitarian aid workers reporting from the ground in Gaza spoke about the impossible feat of moving people from Rafah, as people are ridden by famine plus a collapsed transportation and healthcare system.

UNRWA: Around 80,000 fled Gaza’s Rafah amid Israeli assault

Around 80,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah since the start of an Israeli offensive on the city in the southern Gaza Strip on May 6, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday.

“People are facing yet another forced displacement in the Gaza Strip,” UNRWA said in a statement.

“The toll on these families is unbearable. Nowhere is safe. We need a cease-fire now.”

Israel’s Rafah invasion may be south Gaza’s famine ‘tipping point’

An Israeli ground invasion of the Gazan city of Rafah would push starvation-related deaths over a tipping point in the strip’s south, an advocacy group has warned.

Refugees International president Jeremy Konyndyk said on Wednesday that the definition of famine requires a highly elevated rate of death as a result of starvation and disease.

“We’ve passed a concerning tipping point on that… in the north, and are at a concerning tipping point on that in the middle and southern Gaza,” he told an online press briefing.

Sources: Middle East Eye , Anadolu Ajansı , New Arab

