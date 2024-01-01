USA: Rights Groups calls on Biden to introduce White House Islamophobia Strategy

Shafaqna English- Nearly 100 organizations joined Muslims for Just Futures in calling on USA President Joe Biden to introduce a White House Islamophobia Strategy that centers government accountability and solidarity with Muslim communities.

“Any genuine attempt to combat Islamophobia must start with the government acknowledging the harm it continues to inflict both domestically and internationally, and offering adequate redress to affected communities at home and globally,”Rights Groups said.

Biden’s conflation of antisemitism with protesters’ and voters’ demands to end U.S. support for Israel in order to save the lives of Palestinians in Gaza, said the community memorandum, has had “profound negative effects” on Muslim and Arab Americans.

Sources: Common Dreams

www.shafaqna.com