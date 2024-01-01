Several European countries considering jointly recognizing Palestinian state

Shafaqna English- Several member states of the European Union are considering to jointly recognize the state of Palestine on May 21.

Public broadcaster RTE said Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have recently intensified contacts with a view to jointly recognizing Palestinian statehood on that day.

In a joint statement on March 22, former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and his Spanish, Maltese and Slovenian counterparts said they had discussed their “readiness to recognize Palestine and said that we would do so when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right.”

