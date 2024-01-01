English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Several European countries considering jointly recognizing Palestinian state

0

Shafaqna English- Several member states of the European Union are considering to jointly recognize the state of Palestine on May 21.

Public broadcaster RTE said Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have recently intensified contacts with a view to jointly recognizing Palestinian statehood on that day.

In a joint statement on March 22, former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and his Spanish, Maltese and Slovenian counterparts said they had discussed their “readiness to recognize Palestine and said that we would do so when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

ESCWA: 360,000 buildings damaged or destroyed in Gaza Strip

leila yazdani

Empty streets-fear in Rafah since Israeli incursion

leila yazdani

AA: Anxious wait continues for 1.5M Gazans trapped in Rafah

leila yazdani

World leaders call for calm in Rafah

leila yazdani

Palestine seeks General Assembly support for full UN’s membership

leila yazdani

Palestinians in USA thinking of those at home on Orthodox Easter

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.