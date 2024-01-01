ESCWA: 360,000 buildings damaged or destroyed in Gaza Strip

Shafaqna English- 360,000 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been partially damaged or destroyed amid Israel’s war, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) reported.

ESCWA published a report compiling data from various institutions and organizations regarding the physical damage caused by Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip to buildings and infrastructure.

The report included data from different periods provided by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), the UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) and the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center and Oregon State University.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

