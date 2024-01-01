English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Four million UK tourists expected to visit Türkiye in 2024

0

Shafaqna English- Four million UK tourists are expected to visit Türkiye in 2024, according to the UK’s ambassador in Ankara .

The figure is expected to exceed 5 million in 2025, Jill Morris said on Thursday during a visit to the Mediterranean resort town of Fethiye in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Mugla, according to a bulletin provided by the municipality.

Morris also visited Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca, adding that many British tourists prefer Mugla for vacation.

He stated that efforts are underway to extend the tourism season and initiatives are underway to increase the number of direct flights between the UK and Dalaman district in Mugla.

SOURCE: TRTWorld

Related posts

Istanbul: Number of passengers hosted in airports up 13% in first quarter of 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Türkiye hosts over 4.3M tourists from neighboring countries in first two months of 2024

leila yazdani

Türkiye: Melting purchasing power ahead of local elections

leila yazdani

Türkiye: Selimiye Mosque complex in Edirne a majestic symbol of Islamic architecture

nasibeh yazdani

AA: World’s oldest bread found in Türkiye

parniani

Türkiye: Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.