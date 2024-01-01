Four million UK tourists expected to visit Türkiye in 2024

Shafaqna English- Four million UK tourists are expected to visit Türkiye in 2024, according to the UK’s ambassador in Ankara .
The figure is expected to exceed 5 million in 2025, Jill Morris said on Thursday during a visit to the Mediterranean resort town of Fethiye in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Mugla, according to a bulletin provided by the municipality.
Morris also visited Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca, adding that many British tourists prefer Mugla for vacation.
He stated that efforts are underway to extend the tourism season and initiatives are underway to increase the number of direct flights between the UK and Dalaman district in Mugla.