[Video] My Journey As A Hijabi Fashion Influencer

Malika Ebrahim, a registered nurse and fashion blogger, embarked on her journey to promote modest fashion while navigating the challenges of adhering to Islamic principles in a society that often encourages otherwise. Growing up in Florida, where modest dressing wasn’t prevalent, Malika developed her own sense of style, influenced by her upbringing and Islamic values. Encouraged by friends and family seeking advice on modest fashion, Malika started her blog and Instagram account, “Hijabi Heroes,” to inspire others to embrace hijab proudly. However, as the modest fashion industry evolved, Malika found herself questioning the direction it was taking, prompting her to take a hiatus from social media to reassess her goals and values.

The rise of individualism and the “you do you” phenomenon in society has led to a celebration of personal choices, even when they diverge from Islamic principles. Malika noticed a shift in the modest fashion industry, where differing views on hijab blurred the lines between modesty and fashion. Concerned about the impact of promoting hijab as merely a fashion statement rather than a religious obligation, Malika decided to step back from social media to realign her values with her platform’s message. Despite the challenges, she remains committed to inspiring others while navigating the complexities of staying true to her beliefs in a changing world.

