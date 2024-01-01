Palestinian journalist and AJ+ receive Peabody Award for covering Gaza war

Shafaqna English-Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda and AJ+ have received Peabody Award for covering Gaza war .

One of the highest honours in journalism, the award was unveiled on Thursday for the first video in Owda’s series for AJ+ on daily life under Israel’s bombardment.

“Good morning, everyone. This is Bisan from Gaza,” Owda says in the video, which has more than 1.3 million views and was published on November 3, less than a month into the Israeli military’s offensive.

“I’m smiling because I’m alive,” she says.

Owda, 25, has been reporting daily from Gaza since the beginning of the war, which has now stretched into its seventh month.

Her widely shared videos put a human face on the realities of daily life in Gaza and showed the world what Palestinians are doing to survive as Israel’s severe restrictions on the delivery of food, water, fuel and aid supplies into the territory have created a humanitarian crisis.

“Reporting from her makeshift tent outside the medical center, she shows what survival looks like for her and the masses around her, drawing on her indomitable spirit to keep the world informed of the day-to-day reality on the ground in Gaza,” the Peabody board of jurors said in a statement announcing the award winners.

Owda dedicated the Peabody Award to university students and others who have been protesting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

