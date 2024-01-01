UEFA Europa League: Atalanta 3-0 Marseille (Agg: 4-1)

Shafaqna English- According to Guardian, Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri and El Bilal Toure each got on the scoresheet as Atalanta sealed a 3-0 victory over Marseille, securing a 4-1 aggregate win on Thursday. The Italian team will face Bayer Leverkusen, who defeated Roma, in their debut European final in Dublin on May 22.

Atalanta is hoping to win two trophies, as they are also up against Juventus in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday. Their only significant title so far has been the 1963 Coppa Italia victory.

Atalanta currently hold the fifth position in Serie A and are aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League through the Serie A standings. They will have a match against Roma in sixth place at their home on Sunday.

Source: Guardian

