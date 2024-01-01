UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 AS Roma (Agg: 4-2)

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Bayer Leverkusen advanced to the final of the 2024 UEFA Europa League after a 2-2 draw at home (4-2 aggregate victory) against Roma on Thursday. They will face Atalanta, another Italian team, in Dublin, as they continue their undefeated streak.

Following a 2-2 draw at their home stadium, Leverkusen, who were crowned champions of Germany this season, currently hold the record for the longest undefeated streak in European football history.

Xabi Alonso’s team, which has had an exceptional season, remains undefeated in 49 games across all competitions, establishing a new record.

