AA: No aid entering Gaza despite Israeli claims

Shafaqna English- Two key border crossings into the Gaza Strip are still closed, with no aid entering the enclave, local authorities said.

The statement by the Gaza-based General Authority for Crossings and Borders came in response to statements from the US State Department on the opening of crossings and entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The statement confirmed that the crossings are still closed and under Israeli control since the Israeli army invaded Rafah, took over the Rafah crossing and closed the Kerem Shalom crossing.

UN office: Unavailability of fuel to halt humanitarian, communication, banking activities in Gaza

The UN humanitarian office on Friday warned that if the supply of fuel does not resume immediately it will affect all life-critical sectors in Gaza.

“Humanitarian operations cannot run without fuel. Unless the supply of fuel resumes immediately, humanitarian, communication, and banking activities will halt within days,” Georgios Petropoulos, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) sub-office in Gaza, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

