MEE: Israel kills hundreds of imams, destroys over 500 mosques in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel’s onslaught on Gaza has taken a heavy toll on faith leaders from the majority Muslim population. Israel kills hundreds of imams, destroys over 500 mosques in Gaza .

Around 300 Islamic scholars and sheiks, including Quran instructors, Islamic preachers, and imams, have been killed so far in the military assaults, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, more than 500 mosques have been completely flattened, and dozens of mosques have been partially destroyed, including the historic Al-Omari Mosque.

Sources: Middle East Eye

