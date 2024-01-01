English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

MEE: Israel kills hundreds of imams, destroys over 500 mosques in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- Israel’s onslaught on Gaza has taken a heavy toll on faith leaders from the majority Muslim population. Israel kills hundreds of imams, destroys over 500 mosques in Gaza .

Around 300 Islamic scholars and sheiks, including Quran instructors, Islamic preachers, and imams, have been killed so far in the military assaults, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Meanwhile, more than 500 mosques have been completely flattened, and dozens of mosques have been partially destroyed, including the historic Al-Omari Mosque.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AA: No aid entering Gaza despite Israeli claims

leila yazdani

ESCWA: 360,000 buildings damaged or destroyed in Gaza

leila yazdani

Several European countries considering jointly recognizing Palestinian state

leila yazdani

Gaza: Empty streets of Rafah in fear of Israeli incursion

leila yazdani

AA: Anxious wait continues for 1.5M Gazans trapped in Rafah

leila yazdani

World leaders call for calm in Rafah

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.