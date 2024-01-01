Study: Hindu population share fell 7.8%, Muslim share up 43% in India

Shafaqna English- The share of the majority Hindu population in India decreased by 7.82% between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68 % to 78.06 %), while that of the Muslim population, over the same span of 65 years, rose from 9.84 % to 14.09%, showing an increase of 43.15% in its sha“Share of Religious Minorities –re.

This is revealed in a study “Share of Religious Minorities – A Cross-Country Analysis (1950-2015)”, released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), as part of the EAC-PM Working Paper Series, conducted by Dr Shamika Ravi, Member of the EAC-PM, along with Consultant Apurv Kumar Mishra and Young Professional Abraham Jose.

The study says the share of the Christian population in India rose from 2.24 per cent to 2.36 per cent – an increase of 5.38 per cent in its share, over the period 1950 to 2015.

Sources: Asia News Network

www.shafaqna.com