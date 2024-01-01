Safder Jaffer elected as President of World Federation of KSIMC for 2024-2027

Shafaqna English- Safder Jaffer elected as the President of The World Federation of KSIMC for the term 2024-2027.

According to Shafaqna, Electoral Commission of The World Federation of KSIMC issued a statement announcing the results of the election of any post of The World Federation of KSIMC for the term 2024-2027.

“We, the Electoral Commission of the term 2021-2024 elected to conduct the election of any post of The World Federation of KSIMC, hereby declare that based on the ballots cast submitted to us by the Federated Members of The World Federation of KSIMC within the specified time and counted by us, hereby declare that Safder Jaffer having received the largest number of electoral college points has been duly elected as the President of The World Federation of KSIMC for the term 2024-2027,” the statement reads.

The count was made in the presence of the two Executive Councillors, Dr Husein Jiwa and Br Rasool

Bhamani elected by the Executive Council to witness the count.

