Too hot to live: Is Pakistan becoming inhabitable due to weather changes?

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Pakistan is officially entering a period of intense heatwaves, as announced by the Meteorological department, with various regions expected to endure scorching temperatures. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), May could see temperatures reaching a maximum of 48.1 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity ratio of 71.72 percent. Alarm bells have been ringing for weeks with reports warning of soaring temperatures globally, raising concerns that this year might mark the hottest on record. In April, several Asian countries, including Bangladesh and the Philippines, grappled with severe heatwaves, prompting school closures to protect students from heat-related illnesses. Pakistan seems poised to take similar precautions, especially in urban areas where temperatures are expected to soar.

The country faced its first severe heatwave in 2015, resulting in over 1,000 deaths in Karachi alone due to the blistering temperatures. In 2022, Jacobabad claimed the title of the hottest city on Earth. One might expect that, after experiencing such extreme events, Pakistan would have developed a comprehensive strategy to tackle heatwaves. However, the reality suggests otherwise. Despite initiatives like relief camps and chilled water provisions set up by the Sindh government and NGOs in Karachi after the 2015 heatwave, sustained efforts have been lacking. Both provincial and federal governments have been criticized for their inaction, with the Supreme Court expressing concern over the failure to establish the Climate Change Authority mandated by the 2017 Climate Change Act.

The lack of meaningful action to address rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns has left citizens to fend for themselves against the oppressive heat. This year, the situation is compounded by the timing of final exams for many educational institutions, putting students at greater risk. Urgent measures are needed, including increased awareness campaigns in collaboration with health experts, the establishment of relief camps in vulnerable areas, and adjustments to working hours for laborers in sectors like construction. Coordination with electric companies to minimize load shedding during peak heat hours, deployment of mobile health units to assist those experiencing heatstroke symptoms, and ensuring that hospitals and clinics are adequately equipped for emergency response are essential steps. Addressing climate change requires proactive measures from the government to protect lives and mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article