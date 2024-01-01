English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza | The Role of Aid Agencies

Shafaqna English On Friday (10 May 2024) the SICM Mahfil Ali hosted a live program featuring a lecture by Halla Kier, entitled: “Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza : The Role of Aid Agencies”

Speaker:

Halla Keir is the Advocacy and Research Officer at Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a UK-registered charity working in partnership with Palestinian communities to uphold their rights to health and dignity in the occupied Palestinian territory and Lebanon. Prior to joining MAP, Halla was a research analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington D.C.

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS) Commemorated

